Crime reports: Friday, July 24, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Yarnell Hunt, 30, 107 Lamar St., on a charge of stalking, Bond set at $70,000.

Arrests — Tuesday

Latoria Shance Jackson, 27, on a charge of disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace. Bond set at $500.

Antonio Turner, 34, 23 Williams St., on charge of reckless driving and driving with a suspended or revoked license. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Dekirra Shantel Brown, 24, 331 Dumas Drive, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. No bond set.

Danteria Danae Johnson, 27, 5 Spencer St., on a charge of petit larceny. Bond set at $200.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on State Street.

Welfare check on West Woodlawn Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Unwanted subject on Creek Bend Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Unwanted subject on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Loud noise on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Fourth Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Road hazard on D’Evereux Drive.

Suspicious activity on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Welfare check on Woodside Drive.

Simple assault on Louisiana Street.

Traffic stop on Old D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Welfare check on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Sixth Street.

Unwanted subject on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Winston Hill Street.

Dog problem on Gaile Avenue.

Civil matter on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Monmouth Street.

Accident on Main Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Harassment on D’Evereux Drive.

Suspicious activity on North Wall Street.

False alarm on Arlington Avenue.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

False alarm on Dumas Drive.

Unwanted subject on Main Street.

Road hazard on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Reckless driving on Lewis Drive.

Alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Old D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Suspicious activity on Williams Street.

Unwanted subject on T. Waring Bennett Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Somerset Lane.

False alarm on New Street.

Traffic stop on Duncan Park Road.

Warrant on Creekbend Road.

Dog problem on Fairbridge Inn.

Warrant on D’Evereux Drive.

Property damage on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Breaking and entering on Madison Street.

False alarm on Live Oak Drive.

False alarm on Hummingbird Lane.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Chinquapin Lane.

Traffic stop on Market Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Dameron Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Lafayette Street.

Dog problem on Old Washington Road.

Abandoned vehicle on Shadyside Street.

Accident on D’Evereux Drive.

Property damage on Old D’Evereux Drive.

Welfare check on Auburn Avenue.

Unwanted subject on Wood Avenue.

Thet on Monette Street.

Warrant on Creekbend Road.

Property damage on South Shields Lane.

Disturbance on Watkins Street.

Disturbance on Brightwood Avenue.

Shoplifting on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Shots fired on Daisy Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Road hazard on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on Daisy Street.

Reckless driving on East Oak Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Duncan Avenue.

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Reckless driving on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Shots fired on St. Catherine Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Kendrell Devontal Davis, 22, 16 Rand Acres Road, on a charge of simple assault. Released on a bond of $500.

Michael Liquint Johnson, 47, 15 Brightwood Lane, on a charge of violation of parole. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Marcus Deanthony Winding, 31, 58 Pinemount Road, on a warrant for charges of aggravated assault, armed robbery and simple assault. Bond set at $72,000

Reports — Thursday

Hit and run on Liberty Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Petit larceny on Rand Acres Drive.

Suspicious activity on River Terminal Road.

Fraud on Stinespring Road.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Disturbance on Canvasback Court

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

Prowler on Kingston Road.

Wanted person on Magnolia Acres Road.

Disturbance on Rand Acres Road.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Loose livestock on Bluff Hills Place.

Alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Warrant on East Vidal Street.

Warrant on Rand Acres Road.

Warrant on West Wilderness Road.

Warrant on Lower Woodville Road.

Unwanted subject on Pineview Drive.

Alarm on Fairway Drive.

Dog problem on Tate Road.

Property damage on Cranfield Road.

Warrant on Gayle Avenue.

Simple assault on Southwind Road.

Simple assault on Fredrick Road.

Juvenile problem on Saragossa Road.

Dog problem on Village Square Boulevard.

Accident on Chinquapin Lane.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on LE Barry Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Curtis S. Cupstid, 49, 211 Bingham St., Clayton, on charges of theft of a motor vehicle and violation of parole. No bond set.

Michael P. Smith, 44, 285 Weecama Drive, on charges of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen things, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Medical call on Elm Street.

Complaint on D.A. Biglane Road.

Drug law violation on Green Acres Road.

Alarms on Pecan Street.

Warrant on North Grove Circle.

Warrant on LA 900.

Medical call on Ron Road.

Medical call on Sixth Street.

Medical call on Elm Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Loose horses on U.S. 425.

Medical call on Southside Drive.

Accident on E.E. Wallace Boulevard.

Complaint on 8th Street.

Complaint on Lee Street.

Aggravated assault on LA 569.

Miscellaneous call on LA 129.

Complaint on Weecama Drive.

Complaint on Lynwood Drive.

Automobile accident on U.S. 84.

Automobile accident on LA 425.

Complaint on Forrest Drive.

Alarms on LA 907.

Theft on Airport Road.

Complaint on Margaret Circle.

Drug law violation on U.S. 84.

Vidalia Police Department

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Damion L. Hollins, 27, 313 Alabama Ave., on a charge of aggravated second-degree battery. No bond set.

Natchez Fire Department

Vidalia Fire Department

Ferriday Fire Department

Concordia Fire District No. 2

