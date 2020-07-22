July 22, 2020

  • 93°
The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported another large one-day jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,547 new cases. (MSDH)

Mississippi reports another big jump in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

By Staff Reports

Published 12:57 pm Wednesday, July 22, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported another large one-day jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,547 new cases.

Also, on the Wednesday the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 34 new COVID-19 deaths and 942 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state’s hospitals.

Adams County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 6 cases to 455 cases and the county’s death toll remains at 22.

Mississippi’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 47,071 and 1,423 deaths since the pandemic began March 11.

On Monday, the Adams County Emergency Management Agency reported the county had 58 active cases and Merit Health Natchez had 11 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

MSDH reports 161 long-term care facilities such as nursing homes in the state now have active outbreaks where an outbreak is defined as one or more cases among residents or staff.

Adams County has a total of 44 long-term care facility cases reported since the outbreak began with 11 confirmed deaths in long-term care facilities.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 455 22 44 11
Alcorn 190 2 1 1
Amite 151 4 13 2
Attala 432 23 89 19
Benton 84 0 1 0
Bolivar 634 22 42 7
Calhoun 303 5 23 4
Carroll 225 11 45 9
Chickasaw 350 19 35 11
Choctaw 97 4 0 0
Claiborne 359 12 43 9
Clarke 263 25 19 9
Clay 310 13 2 1
Coahoma 465 7 1 0
Copiah 783 21 30 3
Covington 498 7 3 0
Desoto 2619 20 23 5
Forrest 1267 45 96 29
Franklin 78 2 3 1
George 196 3 1 0
Greene 170 10 34 6
Grenada 730 16 60 9
Hancock 214 14 8 4
Harrison 1573 21 113 11
Hinds 3952 77 201 26
Holmes 687 43 97 20
Humphreys 227 10 19 6
Issaquena 16 1 0 0
Itawamba 220 9 34 7
Jackson 1368 23 68 6
Jasper 308 6 1 0
Jefferson 151 4 3 0
Jefferson Davis 159 4 3 1
Jones 1432 53 159 35
Kemper 204 15 38 9
Lafayette 633 4 42 1
Lamar 845 9 3 2
Lauderdale 1154 83 203 54
Lawrence 222 3 0 0
Leake 699 23 3 0
Lee 879 26 66 15
Leflore 681 57 184 41
Lincoln 622 37 115 27
Lowndes 714 19 46 10
Madison 1852 47 152 22
Marion 449 15 15 2
Marshall 407 5 12 1
Monroe 536 44 124 37
Montgomery 237 3 0 0
Neshoba 1129 82 107 34
Newton 452 10 7 1
Noxubee 341 10 16 3
Oktibbeha 712 30 132 18
Panola 617 7 3 1
Pearl River 391 32 52 12
Perry 143 6 0 0
Pike 649 26 53 12
Pontotoc 538 6 3 1
Prentiss 219 6 24 3
Quitman 138 1 0 0
Rankin 1623 23 66 8
Scott 911 16 15 3
Sharkey 86 0 1 0
Simpson 576 10 3 0
Smith 325 12 53 8
Stone 111 2 2 1
Sunflower 699 13 4 0
Tallahatchie 318 4 6 1
Tate 511 19 29 11
Tippah 212 11 0 0
Tishomingo 184 3 2 0
Tunica 168 3 12 2
Union 353 11 20 8
Walthall 372 14 54 8
Warren 762 23 41 9
Washington 1128 20 28 6
Wayne 654 21 54 8
Webster 148 11 52 10
Wilkinson 134 12 5 2
Winston 458 14 40 10
Yalobusha 256 9 35 7
Yazoo 653 8 21 2
Total 47,071 1,423 3,257 662

 

 

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Natchez to formally transfer visitor center to National Park Service on Thursday

COVID-19

Mississippi reports another big jump in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

News

BREAKING: Mississippi civil rights activist Charles Evers dies

COVID-19

Local officials urge mask-wearing as state sets new COVID-19 record

News

Nearly half of Mississippi residents under coronavirus face mask mandate

News

Car smashes into downtown building; Police investigating two-vehicle wreck

News

Natchez police ask for help in locating shooting supect

COVID-19

Mississippi reports another record high new COVID-19 cases

News

The Dart: Local woman answers call of the wild

News

Vidalia High School celebrates 91 graduates

News

ACCS seniors graduate, and ‘It is well with their souls’

News

Police investigating shooting that involved GMC Yukon being driven into house

News

John Lewis, hero of American civil rights movement, dies at 80

News

Man killed in Friday night shooting

News

Ferriday High celebrates graduating class

News

Natchez man helps farmers bring Trump tribute to soybean field

News

Plans for new high school progressing

News

Sunday Focus: What are plans for back to school?

News

New mayor, aldermen take oaths at ceremony Friday

News

Teachers express varied feelings, concerns about returning to schools

COVID-19

State reports another big 1-day jump in COVID-19 numbers

News

Second Mississippi lawmaker hospitalized with COVID-19; ‘This is real folks, if you aren’t paying attention!’

News

AMBER ALERT: Police say this man took two small children today in Mississippi

News

Report: Natchez driver’s license center closed due to COVID-19