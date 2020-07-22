Crime reports: Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Montrell Arnez Beverly, 35, 100 Dumas Drive, on a charge of aggravated assault. No bond set.

William Cory Stein, 30, 2304 Veto Road, McCall Creek, on charges of hit and run and property damage. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Edwins Holmes, 67, 14 Roosevelt Drive, on charges of false information and shoplifting. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Tennessee Harrison, 68, 67 St. Catherine Street, on a charge of hit and run. Bond set at $750.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Suspicious activity on Williams Street.

Unwanted subject on T. Warring Bennett Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Somerset Lane.

Reports — Monday

Hit and run on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Welfare check on D’Evereux Drive.

Simple assault on Dumas Drive.

Suspicious activity on D’Evereux Drive.

Suspicious activity on John Glenn Avenue.

False alarm on Liberty Road.

Open door on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on Margaret Avenue.

Accident on D’Evereux Drive.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Stokes Road.

Abandoned vehicle on St. Mary Street.

Disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on North Union Street.

Welfare check on D’Evereux Drive.

Suspicious activity on North Shields Lane.

Dog problem on North Temple Road.

Abandoned vehicle on Urban Lane.

Accident on Pilgrim Street.

Burglary on McGregor Way.

Dog Problem on Gayosa Avenue.

Dog problem on Old Washington Road.

Threats on D’Evereux Drive.

Threats on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Unoccupied vehicle on N. Pearl Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Accident on North Rankin Street.

Loud noise on Pecanwood Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Unwanted subject on D’Evereux Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Harassment on D’Evereux Drive.

Malicious mischief on Cottage Farm Road.

Prowler on Cherry Street.

Reports — Sunday

Petit larceny on North Shields Lane.

Road hazard on John R. Junkin Drive.

Disturbance on Main Street.

Alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Loud noise on Lafitte Street.

Unwanted subject on East Franklin Street.

Simple assault on Itasca Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Fire on John R. Junkin Drive.

Warrant on Spring Street.

Warrant on Reynolds Street.

Malicious mischief on MS Avenue.

Fraud on D’Evereux Drive.

Simple assault on Jefferson Street.

Shoplifting on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Lewis Drive.

Road hazard on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Ratcliff Road.

Disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.

Suspicious activity on D’Evereux Drive.

Alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Welfare check on John R. Junkin Drive.

Alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Loud noise on South Circle Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Shermirror Rose Hawkins, 31, 81 Redd Loop Road, on a warrant for telephone/electronic communication. Released on a bond of $500.

Michael Liquint Johnson, 47, 15 Bightwood Lane, on a parole violation. No bond set.

Marcus Deanthony Winding, 31, 58 Pinemount Road, on a charge of aggravated assault, armed robbery and simple assault. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Michael John Blanton, 26, 2801 Marquette Ave., on a charge of failure to appear. Released on a bond of $1,000.

Jeremy Lane Pendergraft, 37, 5003 Universal Ave., possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and trespassing. Bond set at $1,000.

Michael John Blanton, 26, 2801 Marquette Ave., on a charge of failure to appear. Released on a bond of $1,000.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

Prowler on Kingston Road.

Unwanted person on Magnolia Acres Road.

Reports — Monday

Trespassing on Farr Road.

Unauthorized use on Center Street.

Accident on Lagrange Road.

Malicious mischief on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Alarm on East Wilderness Road.

Abandoned vehicle on Baker Road.

Alarm on Broadmoor Drive.

Suspicious activity on McRae Road.

Unwanted subject on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Reports — Sunday

Disturbance on Sandpiper Road.

Suspicious activity on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 South.

Loud noise on Jason Court.

Welfare check on U.S. 61 North.

Prowler on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Shots fired on Red Loop Road.

Trespassing on Baker Drive.

Trespassing on Farr Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Jeremy Johnson, 25, 27393 LA 15, Ferriday, on a probation and parole warrant. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Medical call on LA 15.

Complaint on Barner Road.

Theft on Townsend Lane.

Fight on Ron Road.

Loud noise on LA 568.

Reports — Sunday

Disturbance on LA 15.

Medical call on Miranda Drive.

Medical call on Cowan Street.

Fire on Robert Weber Road.

Fire on Fisherman Drive.

Theft on Leo Ivy Road.

Medical call on Goodin Drive.

Disturbance on Sixth Street.

Medical call on Sixth Street.

Accident on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Ron Road.

Complaint on LA 129.

Reckless driving on Kyle Road.

Juvenile problem on Belle Grove Circle.

Warrant on U.S. 84.

Unwanted person on Crestview Drive.

Complaint on Indian Village Road.

Reports — Saturday

Complaint on Smith Lane.

Complaint on Talley Drive.

Child endangerment on Carter Street.

Unwanted person on Railroad Drive.

Medical call on Bayou Drive.

Unwanted person on U.S. 84.

Miscellaneous call on LA 568.

Medical call on Carter Street.

Automobile accident on U.S. 84.

Unwanted person on Eugene Road.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Danneille Shuff, 34, 323 Airport Road, on a charge of cruelty to juveniles. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Karl Galland, 38, 4910 Judy St., on a charge of felony theft. Bond set at $30,000.

Brea A. Beeton, 43, 4910 Judy St., Greenwood, on a charge of felony theft. Bond set at $20,000.

Reports —Monday

Two traffic stops on Carter Street.

Reports — Sunday

Three traffic stops on Carter Street.

Accident on Carter Street.

Reports — Saturday

Accident on Carter Street.

Property damage at Walmart.

Harassment at South Spruce Street.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.