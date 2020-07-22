BREAKING: Mississippi civil rights activist Charles Evers dies

Civil rights activist Charles Evers has died at age 97, state media reported Wednesday morning.

Charles Evers died surrounded by his family in Brandon, WLBT-TV reported.

Evers was the older brother of slain civil right leader Medgar Evers.

Charles Evers was a World War II veteran of the U.S. who became active in the American civil rights movement in the 1960s. He was elected as mayor of the town of Fayette, Mississippi, in 1969 and served as its mayor until 1981.

In his election as mayor, Evers became the first African-American mayor in the state since Reconstruction.