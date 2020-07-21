July 21, 2020

Ward

La Rhonda Thomas Ward

By Staff Reports

Published 3:25 pm Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Oct. 28, 1968 – July 16, 2020

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for La Rhonda, 51, of Natchez, MS, who died July 16, 2020, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Bishop Stanley B. Searcy officiating.

Burial will be at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

