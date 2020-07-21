Juanita Nash

Nov. 7, 1930 – July 19, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Juanita “Nita” Nash, 89, of Natchez, who died Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Natchez will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery for family and close friends with Pastor Phillip Watts officiating. Services will be under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. Facemasks or face coverings are required.

Mrs. Nash was born Nov. 7, 1930, in Brookhaven, Ms., the daughter of Rodley Evans and Lola Dee Taylor Evans.

Mrs. Nash was a devoted wife and mother. She was a long-time member of Jefferson Street United Methodist Church and was a member of the “Fireman Wives” club in Adams County. She was an amazing seamstress for 60 years and best known for the hundreds of Pilgrimage costumes she made during those years, as well as sewing for the public. In her later years Mrs. Nash opened her home to many elderly, as a personal care provider.

Mrs. Nash is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Rodley Evans; husband, Billy M. Nash; and daughter Rebecca Lynn N. Foreman.

Survivors include two daughters, Mrs. Billie “Scottie” Arnold and husband Jay A. Arnold and Bartley “Bart” Jones and husband C.B. Jones; one brother Charley Evans and wife Wanda of Weatherford, Tx.; five grandchildren Ashlyn A. Smith of Natchez, Zach Jones and wife Erika of Pearl, Ms., Wes Foreman of Crosby, Ms., Jeremy Arnold of Washington State and Justin Jones of Tx.; two great grandsons Nash Sanders and Michael Jay Myers both of Natchez, MS; her loyal companion for fourteen years her cat “Judy”, and many nieces and nephews.

