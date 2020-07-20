Mississippi reports another record high new COVID-19 cases

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported another one-day high in confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,251 new cases.

Also, on the Monday the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3 new COVID-19 deaths and 909 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state’s hospitals.

Adams County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 21 cases to 429 cases and the county’s death toll remains at 22.

Mississippi’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 43,889 and 1,358 deaths since the pandemic began March 11.

On Monday, the Adams County Emergency Management Agency reported the county had 58 active cases and Merit Health Natchez had 11 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

MSDH reports 140 long-term care facilities such as nursing homes in the state now have active outbreaks where an outbreak is defined as one or more cases among residents or staff.

Adams County has a total of 44 long-term care facility cases reported since the outbreak began with 11 confirmed deaths in long-term care facilities.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

