July 20, 2020

Mississippi reports another record high new COVID-19 cases

Published 1:49 pm Monday, July 20, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported another one-day high in confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,251 new cases.

Also, on the Monday the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3 new COVID-19 deaths and 909 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state’s hospitals.

Adams County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 21 cases to 429 cases and the county’s death toll remains at 22.

Mississippi’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 43,889 and 1,358 deaths since the pandemic began March 11.

On Monday, the Adams County Emergency Management Agency reported the county had 58 active cases and Merit Health Natchez had 11 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

MSDH reports 140 long-term care facilities such as nursing homes in the state now have active outbreaks where an outbreak is defined as one or more cases among residents or staff.

Adams County has a total of 44 long-term care facility cases reported since the outbreak began with 11 confirmed deaths in long-term care facilities.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 429 22 44 11
Alcorn 161 2 1 1
Amite 143 4 13 2
Attala 406 23 89 19
Benton 77 0 1 0
Bolivar 570 18 42 6
Calhoun 249 5 23 4
Carroll 220 11 45 9
Chickasaw 342 19 35 11
Choctaw 91 4 0 0
Claiborne 344 11 43 9
Clarke 253 25 19 9
Clay 299 12 2 1
Coahoma 422 7 1 0
Copiah 755 20 30 3
Covington 469 6 3 0
Desoto 2394 20 23 5
Forrest 1197 45 96 29
Franklin 72 2 3 1
George 179 3 1 0
Greene 157 10 34 6
Grenada 711 15 52 8
Hancock 204 14 8 4
Harrison 1456 18 91 10
Hinds 3691 70 161 25
Holmes 640 43 97 20
Humphreys 209 10 19 6
Issaquena 15 1 0 0
Itawamba 191 8 34 7
Jackson 1115 22 63 6
Jasper 291 6 1 0
Jefferson 142 3 3 0
Jefferson Davis 153 4 3 1
Jones 1382 53 158 35
Kemper 198 15 38 9
Lafayette 596 4 42 1
Lamar 807 8 3 2
Lauderdale 1090 83 203 54
Lawrence 208 2 0 0
Leake 683 21 3 0
Lee 820 24 66 15
Leflore 648 56 184 41
Lincoln 602 36 115 27
Lowndes 650 17 44 8
Madison 1740 45 146 21
Marion 414 12 15 2
Marshall 384 4 12 1
Monroe 518 44 124 37
Montgomery 224 3 0 0
Neshoba 1086 81 107 33
Newton 435 10 7 1
Noxubee 312 10 16 3
Oktibbeha 697 27 132 18
Panola 576 6 3 1
Pearl River 371 32 52 12
Perry 117 5 0 0
Pike 596 25 50 12
Pontotoc 495 6 3 1
Prentiss 192 6 24 3
Quitman 129 1 0 0
Rankin 1459 22 63 8
Scott 886 16 15 3
Sharkey 65 0 1 0
Simpson 537 5 3 0
Smith 307 12 53 8
Stone 104 2 2 1
Sunflower 656 11 3 0
Tallahatchie 293 4 5 1
Tate 486 18 28 10
Tippah 193 11 0 0
Tishomingo 165 1 2 0
Tunica 147 3 12 2
Union 325 11 20 8
Walthall 353 12 54 6
Warren 727 22 41 9
Washington 1056 18 28 6
Wayne 636 20 53 8
Webster 144 11 52 10
Wilkinson 129 11 5 2
Winston 348 13 40 10
Yalobusha 237 9 35 7
Yazoo 619 7 20 2
Total 43,889 1,358 3,162 651

 

 

