Mississippi’s COVID-19 cases rise, filling state’s hospitals

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 792 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 new COVID-19 deaths with 895 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state’s hospitals.

“Hospitalizations for COVID-19 as well as ICU demand have risen to critical levels,” MSDH tweeted on Saturday. “Mississippians need to step up and take action to control COVID-19 and bring hospitalizations down to ensure availability of care for everyone.”

The MSDH also offered the following advice to Mississippians:

“What You Can Do:

“Social distancing is still critical to stop the spread of COVID-19. Keep plenty of distance between yourself and others.

“Wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others.

“Wearing a mask is strongly recommended whenever you are in public places with others around you.

“Most people spreading COVID-19 do not know they are infected.

“Remind others that precautions remain essential, and set an example by your actions.”

Adams County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by one case in Sunday’s report to 408 cases and the county’s death toll rose by one to 22.

Mississippi’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 42,638 and 1,355 deaths since the pandemic began March 11.

On Friday, the Adams County Emergency Management Agency reported the county had 66 active cases and on Monday Merit Health Natchez had 10 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

MSDH reports 140 long-term care facilities such as nursing homes in the state now have active outbreaks where an outbreak is defined as one or more cases among residents or staff.

Adams County has a total of 44 long-term care facility cases reported since the outbreak began with 11 confirmed deaths in long-term care facilities.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

