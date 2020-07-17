July 17, 2020

Second Mississippi lawmaker hospitalized with COVID-19; ‘This is real folks, if you aren’t paying attention!’

By Magnolia State Live

Published 7:15 am Friday, July 17, 2020

A second Mississippi lawmaker who contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus at an outbreak at the capitol has been hospitalized a colleague said.

District 67 Rep. Earle S. Banks has reportedly been admitted to a hospital, Rep. Tom Miles wrote in a social media post. Banks lives in the Jackson area and represents Hinds County. He is 66 years-old.

“Please be in prayer for my dear friend & colleague Representative Earle Banks who’s been admitted to the hospital with complications from COVID-19,” Miles wrote. “Representative Banks is a great friend that loves his family, friends, & State.”

Miles encouraged people to take the virus seriously.

“This is real folks, if you aren’t paying attention!”

Rep. Manly Barton reportedly was admitted to a hospital with COVID-19 as well, another state representative reported yesterday. He was reportedly in ICU.

