July 18, 2020

  • 77°

Man killed in Friday night shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Street

By Scott Hawkins

Published 11:25 pm Friday, July 17, 2020

NATCHEZ — Natchez police officers are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said he pronounced a 39-year-old male victim dead at the scene in the driveway of a residence on MLK at 11:35 p.m. Friday.

The victim had been shot multiple times at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday, Lee said.

“This is nothing less than a senseless killing,” Lee said. “I’m sad this can continue to happen in our city. We are in a pandemic where the numbers in Adams County and the state are rising every day. If we do the right things according to the CDC these things may be avoided. I pray God will intervene soon. My condolences to the families that have suffered this terrible tragedy. No one wins when these things happen. We all lose.”

The Natchez Police were still investigating the incident early Saturday morning.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

