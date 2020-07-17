July 18, 2020

  • 77°

Ferriday High celebrates graduating class

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 9:11 pm Friday, July 17, 2020

FERRIDAY — Even as thunderstorms poured through the Miss-Lou Thursday evening, it didn’t rain on the excitement of 75 seniors who graduated from Ferriday High School.

The Class of 2020 faced even bigger and unprecedented challenges than just a little rain this school year, especially after a pandemic shortened their time spent together.

“Exciting, unknown, and unreal are three words that I can use to describe this year,” said Valedictorian Tierra Jana Spurs during her speech. “And what a year it has been. Nevertheless, I would not have changed a thing. I want to welcome you all again to a graduation ceremony that none of us will ever forget.”

The ceremony was likely an unforgettable one as Spurs had promised. Because of the weather conditions, the commencement exercise had been moved indoors to the cafeteria. Only a handful of seniors at a time were able to gather inside the building to receive their diplomas and turn their tassels while the remainder of the class waited their turn outside.

The shortened senior year didn’t prevent Spurs from enjoying the time she’d spent with her classmates, she said.

“Together, we have laughed, argued, gotten in trouble, and learned; but, most of all, we have matured together. One thing I can say about this class is that we stuck together no matter what situations we were in. These past few months have not been what we wanted them to be but I thank God for allowing us to experience this moment together,” she said.

Shanja Plains, Salutatorian, said truthfully that she and her classmates thought graduation day would never come. When it did come, it showed Plains that each graduate has what it takes to do whatever they choose in their lives, she said.

“We thought this day would never come, but here we are,” she said. “… I want you to acknowledge how proud each and every person here today is for you to complete such a long and difficult task. Having worked for over 12 years just for this moment, it is hard to ignore the determination, perseverance, patience, hard work and sacrifice that embodies itself in the attitudes of every graduate. I have no doubt that every graduate here will succeed in life, and I encourage you all to pursue what is most dear to you.”

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

John Lewis, hero of American civil rights movement, dies at 80

DEVELOPING NEWS

Man killed in Friday night shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Street

News

Ferriday High celebrates graduating class

News

Natchez man helps farmers bring Trump tribute to soybean field

News

Plans for new high school progressing

News

Sunday Focus: What are plans for back to school?

News

New mayor, aldermen take oaths at ceremony Friday

News

Teachers express varied feelings, concerns about returning to schools

COVID-19

State reports another big 1-day jump in COVID-19 numbers

News

Second Mississippi lawmaker hospitalized with COVID-19; ‘This is real folks, if you aren’t paying attention!’

News

AMBER ALERT: Police say this man took two small children today in Mississippi

News

Report: Natchez driver’s license center closed due to COVID-19

News

Your Take: Bonding together

News

Owner hopes artwork disappearance spurs conversation about mural ordinance

News

Local lawsuit claims police brutality

News

Officials: Not too late to complete census forms

News

Concordia Parish Academy honors 10 graduates Tuesday evening

News

Mississippi sheriff reports inmates rioted, set fire to jail; no injuries reported

News

‘It’s not safe at this point’ – With spiraling COVID-19 cases Mississippi teachers to rally against reopening schools

News

3 juveniles face charges in Sunday night killing in Clayton

News

Louisiana AG says mask mandate ‘likely unconstitutional and unenforceable’

News

Ethics commission: Adams County EMA COVID-19 meetings not subject to Open Meetings Act

News

Video: Dan Gibson’s acceptance speech at Natchez bluff celebration

News

Gibson defeats West, elected next Natchez mayor