Your Take: Bonding together
Ronnie Brooks submitted this photo of his two grandchildren, Axen Thomas and Gabbie Brooks.
If you have a photo you would like to submit to Your Take, drop your photo by The Natchez Democrat at 503 N. Canal St. or send it by email at yourtake@natchezdemocrat.com.
You Might Like
Owner hopes artwork disappearance spurs conversation about mural ordinance
NATCHEZ — The appearance and mysterious disappearance of a downtown mural demonstrate the need for a serious conversation about the... read more