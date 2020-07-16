July 16, 2020

Natchez gets fresh faces, hope for progress

By Editorial Board

Published 7:29 pm Thursday, July 16, 2020

Natchez is poised to move forward to a bright future, after an election season drawn out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that the Natchez municipal elections are over, we now know who will represent our city on the mayor and board of aldermen for the next four years and it appears voters have put forth a great group to lead Natchez forward.

For the most part the board will remain intact, with the exception of Natchez Mayor Darryl Grennell, who decided early on not to seek reelection after one term and longtime Ward 1 Alderwoman Joyce Arceneaux-Mathis, who lost a bid for reelection.

Replacing Grennell is Dan Gibson and replacing Arceneaux-Mathis is Valencia Hall.

Both Gibson and Hall ran on platforms that in part included calls to unify Natchez.

Gibson has a strong plan to bring jobs and opportunities back to Natchez using his contacts and resources gained through his years as a lobbyist in Jackson.

Hall ran on a platform of fiduciary responsibility and transparency with taxpayers’ money.

The aldermen remaining on the board, for the most part, have already exhibited that they too are fiscally responsible and are team players.

Natchez is poised to move forward in a unified manner and we are excited by the prospects that lie ahead under their leadership.

Congratulation to the newly elected leaders, we have great hopes for your success.

