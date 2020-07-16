July 16, 2020

King

Georgia Ann King

By Staff Reports

Published 2:04 pm Thursday, July 16, 2020

July 16, 1955 – July 8, 2020

PORT GIBSON — Graveside services for Georgia Ann King, 64, of Port Gibson, MS, who passed away on July 8, 2020, will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at McCaa Cemetery at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time at the cemetery officiated by Elder James Devine under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Mrs. King will have a walkthrough wake service on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Georgia Ann was born on July 16, 1955, in Jefferson County, MS, to Jereline King Flowers and Clyde Watson.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Bobbie Jean Cook; one brother, Larry Lewis.

Georgia Ann leaves to cherish her memories eight children, Tracey King, Stacey King McDonald, Robert T. King, Donte’ King, Shawnte King, Darrius King, Shonda Cook and Kevin Cook; six sisters, Janet Watson-Wells, Marcia Watson, Delia Lewis, Rether Ervin, Delores Wortham and Ruth Barber; one adopted sister, Kennicqua Flowers; step-mother, Mary Lewis; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

