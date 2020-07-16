Crime reports: Friday, July 17, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

John Guy Sanders, 38, 132 Cardinal Drive, on a charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Kiwians Shemeak Dunmore, 38, 8 Alice Lane, on a charge of petit larceny. Bond set at $1,000.

Demarko Leezel Johnson, 21, 1293 Sunset Blvd., on a charge of flight from justice. No bond set.

Cameron Leshun Washington, 19, 601 Old U.S. 84, on charges of illegal possession of a controlled substance and a parole violation. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Blake Anthony LaPrairie, 18, 362 Belle Grove Circle, on a charge of malicious mischief. Bond set at $5,000.

Reports — Thursday

Breaking and entering on East Franklin Street.

Alarm on North Broadway Street.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Domestic disturbance on George F. West Boulevard.

Welfare check on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Wednesday

Welfare check on Oakland Drive.

Juvenile problem on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on Garden Street.

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Daisy Street.

Illegal dumping on N. Union Street.

Reckless driving on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Domestic disturbance on Westwood Road.

Domestic disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Disturbance on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Irving Lane.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Malicious mischief on D’Evereux Drive.

Reckless driving on Covington Road.

False alarm on Mansfield Road.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Accident on High Street.

Harassment on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Accident on North Rankin Street.

Reckless driving on Old Washington Road.

Welfare check on N. Union Street.

Theft on D’Evereux Drive.

Accident on Broadway Street.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Lafette Street.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Prowler on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Threats on D’Evereux Drive.

Petit larceny on Park Place Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Loud noise on Oakland Drive.

Prowler on Brenham Avenue.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on S. Canal Street.

Unwanted subject on D’Evereux Drive.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 North.

Domestic disturbance on Pecanwood Drive.

Accident on South Canal Street.

Abandoned vehicle John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Civil matter on West Stiers Lane.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Malicious mischief on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Grand Soleil Boulevard.

Suspicious activity on Brightwood Road.

Traffic stop on Grand Soleil Boulevard.

Abandoned vehicle on U.S. 84.

Civil matter on D’Evereux Drive.

Scam on Eastwood Road.

Accident on Vision Lane.

Disturbance on Rollingwood Drive.

Burglary on Edgewood Drive.

Loud noise on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Fraud on D’Evereux Drive.

Threats on D’Evereux Drive.

Malicious mischief on D’Evereux Drive.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on North Shields Lane.

Threats on D’Evereux Drive.

Missing person on D’Evereux Drive.

Unwanted subject on John R. Junkin Drive.

Trespassing on South Canal Street.

Civil matter on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on State Street.

Domestic disturbance on Brightwood Avenue.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Wood Avenue.

Accident on Rickman Street.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Nikki W. Swearenger, 42, 63 Minor St., on a charge of aggravated assault/no weapon. Bond set at $150,000.

Jessie Avon Davis, 63, 629 Mable St., on a charge of burglary/two counts. Bond set at $25,000.

Darrell J. Batey, 43, 206 Cardinal Drive, on a charge of contempt of court by failure to appear. No bond set.

Jessie Avon Davis, 63, 629 Maple St., on charges of burglary. Bond set at $25,000.

Demarko Leezel Johnson, 21, 1298 Sunset Blvd., on a charge of petit larceny. No bond set.

Jenifer Hensley Lushute, 41, 206 Cardinal Drive, on a charge of contempt of court by failure to appear. Released on a bond of $391.25.

Austin Tyler Petty, 20, 321 North Orso Lane, on a charge of mischief greater than 25,000. Bond set at $50,000.

Nikki W. Swearenger, 42, 63 Minor St., on a charge of aggravated assault. Bond set at $150,000.

Arrests — Tuesday

Clinton Kyle Blackwell, 27, 6 Jack Kelly Road, on a charge of contempt of drug court. No bond set.

James Deonte Gooden, 21, 8 West Kirby St., on a charge of driving with a suspended license. No bond set.

Travian Dajuan Herrington, 26, 103 East Wilderness Road, on a warrant for a charge of aggravated domestic battery. Released on a bond of $1,000.

Brandon Domicie Mearday, 34, 263 Old Washington Road, on a charge of stalking and false information. No bond set.

Ronald Dewayne Shaw, 55, 108 Love St., on a charge of driving under the influence and no insurance. Bond set at $1,000.

Reports — Thursday

Prowler on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on River Terminal Road.

Alarm on Cottage Home Drive.

Alarm on Cottage Home Drive.

Alarm on Country Club Drive.

Warrant on Cardinal Drive.

False alarm on Cottage Home Drive.

Warrant on Cardinal Drive.

Accident on Pinehill Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Ogden Road.

Breaking and entering on West First Street.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Marshall Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Road hazard on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Warrant on Pecanwood Drive.

False alarm on Tara Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Barth Street.

Petit larceny on Tupelo Drive.

Warrant on State Street.

Animal cruelty on Miracle Road.

Suspicious activity on Tasha Drive.

Fraud on D’Evereux Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Booker Road.

Property damage on Kingston Road.

Simple assault on Artman Road.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 South.

Fraud on White Oak Drive.

Warrant on State Street.

Juvenile problem on Saragossa Road.

Juvenile problem on Jason Court.

Sexual assault on State Street.

Burglary on Phillip West Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Disturbance on Second Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Christopher Tezeno, 24, 26356 LA 15, on a charge of battery of a correctional officer and possession of contraband in a penal institution. No bond set.

Jeramie Stephen Young, 29, 26356 LA 15, on a charge of battery of a correctional officer. No bond set.

Caleb M. Goodwin, 31, 148 Raymond Cooper Road, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a penal facility and parole violation.

James C. Boothe Jr., 38, 121 Cemetery Road, Harrisonburg, sentenced to three days in jail and fined $750 for failure to appear.

Chad Keith Foster, 34, 119 Cross St., sentenced to two years in jail suspended with three years probation and fined $1,982.50

Johnathan Bates Jr., 37, 199 Loomis Lane, Clayton, on a charge of armed robbery. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Breaking and entering on LA 900.

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue.

Theft on Taunton Alley.

Complaint on Smith Lane.

Reports — Tuesday

Miscellaneous call on LA 129.

Loud noise on Raymond Cooper Drive.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Medical call on Cowan Street.

Fire on Cowan Street.

Alarm on LA 569.

Complaint on Cowan Street.

Alarms on U.S. 84.

Medical call on Haphazard Road.

Complaint on Belle Grove Circle.

Complaint on Carter Street.

Fire on Raymond Cooper Drive.

Welfare check on LA 129.

Theft on Young Road.

Medical call on John Dale Drive.

Battery on a correctional officer on LA 15.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Phone harassment on Shady Acres Circle.

Traffic attachment on U.S. 84.

Alarms on U.S. 84.

Smoke on Plum Street.

Reports — Monday

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Hit and run on U.S. 84.

Vidalia Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Two accidents on Carter Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Shoplifting at Walmart.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.