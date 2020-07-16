March 29, 1959 – July 14, 2020

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Bunnie Gail Wilkinson Moreno, 61, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Riverside Baptist Church on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Glen Harrigill and Bro. Thomas Olexy officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home. The family asks that if you have yellow, please wear it in remembrance of Mrs. Bunnie. It was her favorite color.

Bunnie Gail Wilkinson Moreno was born on Easter Sunday, March 29, 1959, in Natchez, MS and passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her residence on Cowan Street, where she lived her entire life. She was a loving mother and loved celebrating holidays with her family. Outside her home, she loved cooking and shopping. Bunnie was truthful, very opinionated, and always a phone call away with a listening ear. Even though she may tell you what you need to hear, instead of what you wanted to hear; it was always in your best interest to guide you to do better and be better. Her calling was witnessing for the Lord and educating children. She spent lots of time serving the Lord, whether it was going to church, reading her bible, or praying in her prayer room. Bunnie volunteered at Delta Front Mission, Discipleland, Riverside Vacation Bible School, Riverside Outreach Program, and anything else that had to do with her serving her Lord.

She was preceded in death by her parents- Ottis Eudelle Wilkinson, Sr. and Reba Cowan Wilkinson and one brother- Ottis “Dale” Wilkinson Jr.

Bunnie leaves behind her husband- Juan Antonio Moreno of Ridgecrest, LA; daughter- Amanda Blue Wilkinson Moreno of Ridgecrest, LA; son- Daniel Shay Wilkinson of Ridgecrest, LA; one grandson- Jon Charles Wilkinson of Hattiesburg, LA; brother- Johnny Mel Wilkinson, Jr. of Ferriday, LA; and three sisters- Loretta Belle Wilson of Ferriday, LA, Reba Janelle Wilkinson of Ferriday, LA, and Joy Smith Delozier of Meadville, MS. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Pallbearers will be Jarrod Crist, Harley Bass, Joshua Wilkinson, Jon Wilkinson, Tyler Wilson, TJ Wilson, Corey Short, and Jeff Delozier.

The family would like to send a special thanks to her long-time friends Jackie Phillips, Debbie Emfinger, and Ruby Sowell for their love and support and to her caregivers from Advanced Sitting Service.

The family will receive friends at Riverside Baptist Church on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 10 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. with a graveside directly following. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.