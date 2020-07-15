FAYETTE — Graveside services for Mable Lee Wells Hudson, 67, who died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her residence in Fayette, MS, will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at East Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in Lorman, MS with Rev. James Wells officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.