July 15, 2020

Billy Wayne Freeman

By Staff Reports

Published 9:24 am Wednesday, July 15, 2020

July 21, 1945 – July 13, 2020

Billy Wayne Freeman, 74, of Angola, LA, passed away at West Feliciana Hospital on July 13, 2020. He was born on July 21, 1945, in Woodville MS.

A private family graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery in Woodville with Rev. Warren Whitaker, Jr. officiating, under the direction of Newman Funeral Home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie Ardis Cobb and Leo Geter, Jr., and stepfather, Cliff Cobb.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Ann Freeman; two daughters, Sarah Ardis McFarland and Melanie Waller (and husband Scott); a son, Dave Freeman; one sister, Ann G. Rosso; one brother, Jerry L. Geter; and six grandchildren.

