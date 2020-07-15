July 15, 2020

Adams County virus cases spike in a single week, state numbers climb

By Staff Reports

Published 2:43 pm Wednesday, July 15, 2020

NATCHEZ — The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Adams County has increased by 77 cases and three deaths in a single week as cases continue to climb statewide.

On Tuesday last week, the total number of cases Adams County since the outbreak began in March was at 315 and 18 deaths, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported. The total rose to 392 cases and 21 deaths on Wednesday.

Adams County had 71 active cases Monday, said Neifa Hardy, Adams County Emergency Management Liaison Officer.

MSDH reported 1,025 new cases and 18 new deaths statewide on Wednesday.

The number of new cases recorded Wednesday was shy of a single-day record for Mississippi’s new cases set on June 25, which was 1,092 cases.

Mississippi’s total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 38,567 with 1,290 deaths.

As of Wednesday, MSDH reports 825 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Mississippi as well as 274 patients with suspected COVID-19 infection. MSDH also reported 240 of those hospitalized were in ICU and 132 were on ventilators as of Wednesday.

MSDH reports 130 long-term care facilities such as nursing homes in the state now have active outbreaks where an outbreak is defined as one or more cases among residents or staff.

Adams County has had a total of 44 long-term care facility cases reported since the outbreak.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 392 21 44 11
Alcorn 123 2 1 1
Amite 124 3 13 2
Attala 394 24 89 19
Benton 58 0 1 0
Bolivar 463 18 42 6
Calhoun 187 5 23 4
Carroll 196 11 45 9
Chickasaw 313 19 35 11
Choctaw 79 4 0 0
Claiborne 322 12 43 9
Clarke 241 25 19 9
Clay 274 11 2 1
Coahoma 251 6 1 0
Copiah 696 16 30 3
Covington 473 5 3 0
Desoto 2112 20 23 5
Forrest 1105 44 95 29
Franklin 60 2 3 1
George 131 3 1 0
Greene 125 10 34 6
Grenada 647 13 52 7
Hancock 162 14 8 4
Harrison 1260 17 99 9
Hinds 3188 59 154 20
Holmes 614 42 98 20
Humphreys 184 10 18 6
Issaquena 11 1 0 0
Itawamba 163 8 34 7
Jackson 828 20 48 6
Jasper 301 6 1 0
Jefferson 135 3 2 0
Jefferson Davis 130 4 3 1
Jones 1266 51 157 34
Kemper 189 14 38 9
Lafayette 536 4 42 1
Lamar 625 7 3 2
Lauderdale 983 83 203 54
Lawrence 222 2 0 0
Leake 664 20 3 0
Lee 662 23 66 15
Leflore 588 56 175 41
Lincoln 544 36 115 27
Lowndes 569 17 29 8
Madison 1589 40 141 19
Marion 363 12 16 2
Marshall 310 4 11 1
Monroe 491 39 118 31
Montgomery 197 3 0 0
Neshoba 1059 78 106 31
Newton 384 10 6 1
Noxubee 286 9 15 3
Oktibbeha 644 28 132 18
Panola 517 6 3 1
Pearl River 323 32 50 12
Perry 99 4 0 0
Pike 537 24 42 11
Pontotoc 406 6 3 1
Prentiss 134 4 24 3
Quitman 111 1 0 0
Rankin 1234 20 61 6
Scott 843 15 15 2
Sharkey 54 0 1 0
Simpson 480 3 3 0
Smith 263 12 52 8
Stone 85 2 2 1
Sunflower 565 9 1 0
Tallahatchie 239 4 3 1
Tate 431 13 27 8
Tippah 154 11 0 0
Tishomingo 125 1 2 0
Tunica 129 3 12 2
Union 266 11 * 20 8
Walthall 292 10 31 4
Warren 616 22 39 9
Washington 806 15 24 4
Wayne 588 19 48 7
Webster 136 11 52 10
Wilkinson 107 9 5 2
Winston 314 13 39 10
Yalobusha 216 9 35 7
Yazoo 584 7 20 2
Total 38567 1290 3054 622
Note: A death previously reported in Union County was in error, and the county’s total deaths has been adjusted from 12 to 11.

