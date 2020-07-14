Mississippi truck driver killed in fiery crash after tractor trailer careens off bridge
A Mississippi truck driver was killed Sunday when his tractor trailer left the roadway on a Virginia interstate, careened off a bridge and then caught fire.
Virginia State Police said the driver was Willie McLaurin, 50, of Flora, Mississippi, was killed just after 1 a.m. Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Wythe County, southwest of Blacksburg, Virginia.
Police say his truck hit a guardrail and bridge, then went over the bridge, catching fire. McLaurin died at the scene, police report.
The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.
You Might Like
Coronavirus herd immunity numbers just don’t add up, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is a self-professed numbers guy. He likes numbers and he likes math. He’s good at both... read more