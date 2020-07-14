Ferriday High School Trojans football team to receive rings on Wednesday

FERRIDAY — The Ferriday High School Trojans will have a ring ceremony at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the front parking lot of Ferriday High School.

Ferriday High School won 56-17 over Many High School to claim their fifth football championship in school history on Dec. 13, 2019. The state championship victory was in the Louisiana High School Athletics Association Class 2A.

The ring ceremony was originally scheduled for July 17 but was moved to Wednesday due to Louisiana remaining in Phase 2 of their COVID-19 pandemic plan.

“This is a huge accomplishment,” said Stanley Smith, Ferriday High School head football coach. “It’s a time to reward the kids for their faith and hard work.”

According to a post via social media on Sunday, masks are required for all players involved and their guests, rings are issued based on the player’s jersey number and players are limited to four guests. Players and guests must remain in their vehicles until they are called and they must return to their cars after receiving their rings.

The Ferriday High School Trojans cheerleaders will receive championship pendants during the ring ceremony on Wednesday.

Cheerleaders are limited to four guests. They must remain in their vehicle until they are called, pendants are issued based on the cheerleader’s grade level beginning with seniors and cheerleaders and their guests are required to return to their vehicle once they have received their pendant.