Courthouse records: Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Adams County

July 6-9

Civil suits:

Estate of Kirby Canter Lewis.

Estate of Jimmy Perry.

Estate of Elaine Lehmann.

Estate of Julienne Kendall.

Ronnie Williams v. Danielle Johnson.

Guardianship of William Woods Jr.

In Re: Charles Taylor.

Divorces:

Cortina Minor v. Kevin Minor.

Chrishtian Netterville and Montrelle Netterville Sr. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Delvin Sharwon Mason, 27, Texarkana, Texas to Tamerra Parson, 24, Texarkana, Texas.

Matthew Richard Kaiser, 28, Natchez to Madeline Claire Roberts, 26, Roxie.

Deed transactions:

July 2-8

Sharon Joy Holloway, a/k/a Sharon Joy, to Rhonda Renae Jones, lot L of the resubdivision of lots 13, 14 and 15 Cloverdale Subdivision.

Robert J. Willard and Selah H. Willard to Lester Kenneth Jones Jr. and Dona-Marie Geoffrion, lot 27 of “An Addition to Woodhaven, First Development”.

Joseph D. Baldwin and Lucille M. Baldwin to Barry A. Loy and Sue L. Loy, lot 63, a 1.01 acre portion of Beau Pré Subdivision Extension.

Aubrey B. Norman and Shirley Norman to Delores A. Bassett, lot 47 Homewood Park Subdivision.

Allan A. Parr and Adrienne Parr to Cauthen Electric, Inc., lot 43 Arlington Heights Subdivision.

Brenna Kay Saxton to Angelia Faye Roberts, lots 30 and 31 “The Oaks” Subdivision.

Clayton Shannon Gay to Sterling Proteus Gay, lot 34 Forest Lawn Subdivision.

Mortgages:

July 2-8

Lester Kenneth Jones Jr. and Dona-Marie Geoffrion to Fidelity Bank, lot 324 Woodhaven Development No. 1.

Joshua Glynn Beach and Jennifer Scott Beach to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, land commencing at the Southeast Corner of lot 29 Traceway Estates, Second Development.

Matthew D. Draper to Mortgage Research Center, LLC d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans, lot 44 Azalea Gardens.

Gregory Neal Easterling and Sue Ann Easterling to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 274 Montebello Subdivision.

Thomas Alan Milligan and Sarah Lee Ann Milligan to Home Bank, lot 8, a 1.68 acre portion of Waverly Plantation.

Angelia Faye Roberts to Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, lots 30 and 31 “The Oaks” Subdivision.

Sarah Carter Smith and James Emory Smith to United Mississippi Bank, lot 31 Glenwood Subdivision.

James T. Moffett Jr. and Kristyn A. Moffett to Fidelity Bank, lot 11 Greenfield Subdivision.

Veronica Latrice Eason to Copiah Bank, Caldwell Branch, Hazlehurst, lot 45 Lower Woodville Estates, First Development.

Concordia Parish

July 6-9

Civil suits:

Samantha Cameron v. Progressive Security Insurance Company.

Samantha Cameron v. Albanisha Marie Johnson.

Taylor Bryant Campbell v. Heirs of the Unopened Succession of Bristow Whitley and Eliza Stewart Whitley.

Curator Fee v. Heirs of the Unopened Succession of Bristow Whitley and Eliza Stewart Whitley.

Taylor Bryant Campbell v. Whitley Bristow (Unopen Succession).

Taylor Bryant Campbell v. Eliza Stewart Whitley (Unopen Succession).

Cynthia Collier v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Ronnie Collier v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Cynthia Collier v. William C. Herpel.

Cynthia Collier v. William C. Herpel.

Cynthia Collier v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

Cascade Capital, LLC v. Traci LaCroix.

Divorces:

Amanda Marie Rabb v. Wendell Ethan Skinner.

Samantha Ann Deason v. Dustin Kunz Deason.

Margie McClure v. Albert McClure Jr.

Maranda Pounds Vance v. Joshua Vance.

Etheldra Thomas Jones v. Rodney Jones.

Marriage license applications:

Kerry L. Skipper, 53, Arlington, Texas to Constane T. Davidson, 55, Euless, Texas.

Rockey Earl Morace, 46, Monterey to Rebecca Dawn Jordan, 38, Ferriday.

Deed transactions:

Gene Bryan, Doyle Bryan, Darrell Bryan, and Diane Kerrigan to Magnolia Property Enterprises, LLC, lot 51, Unit No. 1 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Marling Properties, LLC to Henry Luther Marling and Victoria Lemoine Marling, lot 70 Taconey Subdivision.

Lisa McLemore Tate, Ann McLemore Robichaux, Jack Hendrix McLemore III, and Scott Barbin McLemore to Graham Matthew Roberts and Kathryn Kelsey Roberts, lot 11, Block No. 133 Murray Addition.

Mortgages:

Raymond Campbell and Annette Hill Campbell to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 14, Block No. 3 Otto Lancaster Subdivision.

Odis Wayne Thomas and Kandie Kae Thomas to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 38 and 39 Lakeview Estates.

Glenda R. Wilfert and Hallett S. Pregeant to GMFS, LLC, lot 27 Meadowbrook Subdivision.

Henry Luther Marling and Victoria Lemoine Marling to Delta Bank, lot 70 Taconey Subdivision.

Michael Anthony Peoples and Sara Michelle Dryg Peoples to Delta Bank, a 2.35 acre portion of lot 2 Miller Plantation.

Kathryn Kelsey Roberts and Graham Matthew Roberts to Equity Prime Mortgage, LLC, lot 11, Block No. 133 Murray Addition.

William Tance Hughes and Lesley Pomeroy Hughes to Fidelity Bank, lot 43 Murray Addition “B”, Second Development.

Francis L. Duncan Sr. to New Day Financial, LLC, lot 14 North Park Subdivision.

Joanna M. Whittington to Fidelity Bank, the West 30 feet of lot 20 and the East 50 feet of lot 21 First Lattimore Acres Subdivision.

Wade C. Woodrum and Angela Woodrum to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, the easterly one-half of 40 acres of Jesse B. Calhoun Home Place.