Ronald Clarence Routon
JONESVILLE — Funeral service for Ronald Clarence Routon, 64, of Jonesville, LA will be held at Harrisonburg First Baptist Church on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 5 p.m. with Bro. Curtis Smith and Dr. Philip Caples officiating. Interment will follow at Heard Cemetery in Manifest, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home Jonesville.
