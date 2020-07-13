Friday shooting victim stable; police still investigating

NATCHEZ — Natchez police said they are still investigating a Friday afternoon shooting on Canal Street close to John R. Junkin Drive that injured a man.

“It is an ongoing investigation still,” said Walter Armstrong, Natchez police chief on Monday morning. “We are running down leads.”

Police said the shooting occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday, when the victim and suspect were traveling toward John R. Junkin Drive from Canal Street.

The victim, traveling alone, exited his vehicle and approached a white, four-door car with an unknown number of passengers inside.

Armstrong said it appeared that a verbal altercation took place before shots were fired from the white vehicle and injured the man, who was taken to Merit Health Natchez and was then air lifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Armstrong said.

“As of Saturday, (the victim) was stable per his family,” Armstrong said, adding investigators had spoken to family members Saturday and they said the victim was still at UMMC at that time.

Armstrong said investigators are looking at surveillance video and asked anyone with information pertaining to the case to contact the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565 or Crime Stoppers at 601-442-5000.