NATCHEZ — Services for Carolyn Lammons Kirk, 86, of Natchez, who passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her home, will be held at Laird Funeral home on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Doug Broom officiating.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until service time at Laird Funeral Home. Masks will be required at all times.

A graveside service will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City, MS at 4 p.m.

Carolyn was born in Crupp, MS to William Lammons and Doris (Roberts) Lammons, she attended school in Yazoo City, MS and also attended Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, MS.

On June 12, 1954, she married Carlton Kirk. They raised four sons, Ronnie, Randy, Steve and Mark, and one daughter, Linda. Steve’s twin sister, Cheryl, died in infancy. They moved to Natchez in 1966.

Carolyn was an avid reader and also enjoyed fishing, painting in watercolors and scratch art, watching her bluebirds and hummingbirds and belonged to various clubs; Natchez Book Club, Friends 5-0, and the Scottish Heritage were a few. She attended First Baptist Church in Natchez and enjoyed her Sunday School group. She especially loved spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Doris; her husband, Carlton; two sons, Steve and Mark; and infant daughter, Cheryl.

Survivors include two sons, Ronnie Kirk of Natchez, Randy Kirk and wife Sonja of Foley, AL; daughter Linda Kirk Hulbert and husband Lee of Gilbert, AZ; seven grandchildren, Brandi Hulbert Baker and husband Brett, Adam Kirk and wife Jennifer, Kirk Hulbert and wife Suzi, Candice Kirk Moffett, Shannon Hulbert O’Regan and husband Ryan, Sarah Kirk, Joseph Ernst; seven great-grandchildren, Brynlee Baker, Brady Baker, Gabe Kirk, Isabella Kirk, Alyssa Aucoin, Paxton Moffett, and Audrey Moffett.

PallBearers will be Adam Kirk, Kirk Hulbert and Joseph Ernst.

