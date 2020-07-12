July 12, 2020

Seven new virus cases reported in Adams County

By Staff Reports

Published 2:03 pm Sunday, July 12, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 868 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 virus-related deaths in Mississippi on Sunday.

There were seven new cases reported in Adams County on Sunday.

The total number of infections reported in Adams County since March is now 358 and 20 deaths.

Mississippi’s total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 36,287 with 1,249 deaths.

There were 703 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Mississippi hospitals and 260 patients in Mississippi hospitals with suspected COVID-19 infection as of 6 p.m. Friday.

Details regarding Mississippi’s long-term care facility outbreaks and most recent COVID-19 hospitalizations were not available as of Sunday afternoon.

Detailed information about long-term care facility cases will be updated on Monday, MSDH reports.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 358 20
Alcorn 107 2
Amite 112 3
Attala 386 24
Benton 47 0
Bolivar 412 18
Calhoun 170 5
Carroll 182 11
Chickasaw 300 19
Choctaw 76 4
Claiborne 308 11
Clarke 223 25
Clay 261 11
Coahoma 230 6
Copiah 670 16
Covington 446 5
Desoto 1959 20
Forrest 1038 43
Franklin 54 2
George 123 3
Greene 116 10
Grenada 604 9
Hancock 148 13
Harrison 1177 16
Hinds 2992 54
Holmes 595 41
Humphreys 169 10
Issaquena 10 1
Itawamba 147 8
Jackson 798 19
Jasper 281 6
Jefferson 128 3
Jefferson Davis 125 4
Jones 1224 49
Kemper 184 14
Lafayette 506 4
Lamar 583 7
Lauderdale 966 81
Lawrence 213 2
Leake 634 20
Lee 628 22
Leflore 534 56
Lincoln 533 35
Lowndes 548 17
Madison 1484 39
Marion 345 12
Marshall 292 3
Monroe 461 35
Montgomery 179 3
Neshoba 1046 77
Newton 376 10
Noxubee 279 9
Oktibbeha 619 28
Panola 454 6
Pearl River 303 32
Perry 91 4
Pike 505 20
Pontotoc 355 6
Prentiss 127 4
Quitman 101 1
Rankin 1126 19
Scott 824 15
Sharkey 48 0
Simpson 443 3
Smith 252 12
Stone 77 2
Sunflower 504 8
Tallahatchie 195 4
Tate 392 13
Tippah 146 11
Tishomingo 106 1
Tunica 125 3
Union 254 12
Walthall 270 8
Warren 600 21
Washington 737 13
Wayne 565 19
Webster 134 11
Wilkinson 98 9
Winston 301 11
Yalobusha 208 9
Yazoo 560 7
Total 36,287 1,249

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information about a residence.

 

