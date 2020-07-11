Softball Round up: See which softball teams won close games

NATCHEZ — There was a mixture of lopsided scores and close outcomes among the seven games played in the Natchez-Adams Girls Softball League on last Thursday afternoon at the Natchez-Adams Girls Softball Complex.

There were three 18-and-under age division games that took place on Field A. First, Alexander Body Shop defeated Super Auto 15-2. Karlee Wallace was the winning pitcher and Anan Grace Britt was the losing pitcher.

Then in the second game, Eagle Electric held on for a 9-8 win over Reagan Diesel. Jaidyn Flowers picked up the win on the mound while Rebecca Ratcliff was charged with the loss. In the nightcap, Alexander Body Shop rolled past Eagle Electric 9-2. Wallace got the win and Laiken Davis took the loss.

Two games took place on Field B. The first was an 11-and-under game in which State Farm edged past Natchez Market 10-9. Wells Linton was the winning pitcher while Madison Greene suffered the loss.

Kessley Maples led State Farm at the plate with a home run. Emily Carol Loy went 2-for-2 with a double and Greene had a double for Natchez Market.

The second game on Field B was an 8-and-under game. Good Hope Timber cruised past Concordia Bank 12-2. Camille Anderson, Sadie Donald, and Kennedy Mason each went 4-for-4 with a double to lead Good Hope Timber at the plate. Addie House also went 4-for-4 and Aubrey Oglesby was 3-for-4.

Emma Blackmon, Ryder Southerland and Aubrey Weadock each went 3-for-3 and Kinsley Cavin had a double for Concordia Bank. The two teams combined for over 30 total base hits.

Two other 8-and-under games took place on Field C. Dairy Queen held off Smile Team 10-7 in the first game and Good Hope Timber defeated Sports Center 5-3 in the second game.

Good Hope Timber was led by Charlene Bullen with a home run and Camille Anderson with a double. Bella Kate Barlow had a double for Sports Center.

In a 5-and-under game that took place on July 2 at Field C, Scott’s Welding defeated Smile Team 18-4.