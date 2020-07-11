July 12, 2020

Saturday update: 797 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths statewide

By Staff Reports

Published 2:06 pm Saturday, July 11, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 797 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 virus-related deaths in Mississippi on Saturday.

Mississippi’s total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 35,419 with 1,230 deaths.

MSDH reports 106 long-term care facilities such as nursing homes in the state now have active outbreaks where an outbreak is defined as one or more cases among residents or staff.

There were 703 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Mississippi hospitals and 260 patients in Mississippi hospitals with suspected COVID-19 infection as of 6 p.m. Friday.

The number of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Mississippi is slightly down from Thursday evening by eight patients.

The total number of infections in Adams County since March is up to 351 and 20 total deaths reported by MSDH. Of those cases, 44 were residents of long-term care facilities in Adams County and 11 residents of long-term care facilities died with the disease.

On Thursday, Adams County had 81 active COVID-19 cases, which local officials said was the highest rate ever in the county.

Adams County’s total number of COVID-19 infections on Thursday was at 340 and has since increased by 11 cases.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 351 20 44 11
Alcorn 100 2 1 1
Amite 110 3 13 2
Attala 384 24 89 19
Benton 46 0 1 0
Bolivar 405 18 37 6
Calhoun 164 5 23 4
Carroll 181 11 45 9
Chickasaw 297 19 35 11
Choctaw 75 4 0 0
Claiborne 301 11 43 8
Clarke 223 25 19 9
Clay 258 11 2 1
Coahoma 222 6 1 0
Copiah 653 15 30 3
Covington 435 5 3 0
Desoto 1900 19 21 5
Forrest 993 43 95 29
Franklin 54 2 3 1
George 116 3 1 0
Greene 113 10 34 6
Grenada 594 9 43 5
Hancock 144 13 8 4
Harrison 1136 16 98 9
Hinds 2908 51 151 17
Holmes 586 41 98 20
Humphreys 163 10 18 6
Issaquena 10 1 0 0
Itawamba 146 8 34 7
Jackson 775 19 48 6
Jasper 277 6 1 0
Jefferson 126 3 2 0
Jefferson Davis 120 4 3 1
Jones 1203 49 157 34
Kemper 184 14 38 9
Lafayette 497 4 42 1
Lamar 534 7 3 2
Lauderdale 963 81 202 52
Lawrence 209 2 0 0
Leake 635 20 3 0
Lee 612 22 66 15
Leflore 531 56 173 41
Lincoln 529 35 115 27
Lowndes 548 13 25 6
Madison 1446 38 136 19
Marion 327 12 15 2
Marshall 277 3 6 0
Monroe 456 35 108 29
Montgomery 171 3 0 0
Neshoba 1045 77 106 30
Newton 375 10 7 1
Noxubee 278 8 15 3
Oktibbeha 611 28 132 18
Panola 448 6 2 1
Pearl River 288 32 50 12
Perry 87 4 0 0
Pike 499 20 42 10
Pontotoc 346 6 3 1
Prentiss 120 4 24 3
Quitman 99 1 0 0
Rankin 1087 15 53 0
Scott 819 15 14 2
Sharkey 48 0 1 0
Simpson 393 3 3 0
Smith 246 12 52 8
Stone 74 2 2 1
Sunflower 477 8 1 0
Tallahatchie 195 4 3 1
Tate 352 13 27 8
Tippah 145 11 0 0
Tishomingo 97 1 2 0
Tunica 123 3 12 2
Union 252 11 20 8
Walthall 262 7 11 1
Warren 594 21 39 9
Washington 722 13 18 4
Wayne 562 18 37 4
Webster 134 11 52 10
Wilkinson 98 9 5 2
Winston 295 11 38 8
Yalobusha 207 9 35 7
Yazoo 553 6 20 2
Total 35,419 1,230 2,959 593

 

