Miss-Lou sports history: July 12

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Benji Maher, Timmy Foster and Stevan Ridley hit home runs for Natchez Wallace All-Stars in an 18-1 win over the Natchez Ace Adams All-Stars to win the Dixie Youth Sub-District Tournament.

TEN YEARS AGO

Cameron King hits a three-run homer and makes an outstanding defensive play to preserve the Concordia 10-year-old All-Stars’ 10-8 win over the Monroe Nationals in the first round of the district tournament.

FIVE YEARS AGO

Madeline Smith holds Blanchard to only two hits in six innings and goes 3-for-3 with one RBI as the Vidalia Americans 11-12 All-Stars take a 4-2 victory in a winners’ bracket game at the state tournament.