Man shot Friday afternoon

NATCHEZ — A man was injured in a Friday afternoon shooting on Canal Street near John R. Junkin Drive.

The shooting occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday, said Walter Armstrong Natchez police chief.

The victim and suspect were traveling toward John R. Junkin Drive from Canal Street, Armstrong said.

The victim, traveling alone, exited his vehicle and approached a white, four-door car with an unknown number of passengers inside.

Armstrong said it appeared that a verbal altercation took place before shots were fired from the white vehicle and injured the man.

The man was taken to Merit Health Natchez and was then air lifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Armstrong said.

The victim was in stable condition as of Friday evening.

“We are interviewing several witnesses and checking surveillance videos to find out exactly what took place,” Armstrong said. “We are asking anyone from the public who witnessed the incident that has not come forward to give a statement to do so. As I have said, we have interviewed several people but there are still some who witnessed this incident that have not come forward.”

Armstrong said anyone who was at the scene of the incident should contact the Natchez Police Department or any law enforcement agency and let them know what they saw.

“We also want the shooter to come forward,” Armstrong said. “We have some information and a description of the vehicle and we know that some altercation took place when the victim approached the vehicle. So we want the shooter to come forward and give their version of what happened. This happened in broad daylight at that intersection and there were a lot of witnesses… There are also multiple videos out there leading up to the shooting and we will be tracking their path.”